20.01.2022 13:30:02
Magnit Announces the Appointment of Executive Director
Krasnodar, Russia (January 20, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the appointment of Alexey Kornya to the position of the Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the retail chain.
In Magnit, Alexey Kornya will be responsible for e-commerce, finance and legal affairs, investment and risk management. The key tasks of Alexey include acceleration of the Company's ongoing digital transformation and assistance in further development of digital services for customers.
For the past three years, Alexey Kornya served as the President of MTS. He joined MTS in 2004 and held various finance function positions. Before MTS, he worked as the Chief Financial Consultant at AIG and in various positions at Polymetal and PwC.
Alexey Kornya graduated from the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance (in Economics), as well as from the Buckinghamshire College (UK) (in International Finance and Accounting).
