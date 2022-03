MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment



03-March-2022 / 18:10 MSK

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (March 03, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002-01 series in the amount of 463,800,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002-01 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number

4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A101HJ8 Registration number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-01-60525-P-002P as of March 04, 2020 Reporting (coupon) period which the yield is paid for: The fourth coupon period (02.09.2021-03.03.2022) The total amount of the yield paid against bonds: 463,800,000 (four hundred and sixty-three million eight hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the yield paid against one bond: 30,92 (thirty rubles 92 kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 15,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date of the obligation fulfilment: March 03, 2022 The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation in the total amount obligation: 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+.