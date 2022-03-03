|
03.03.2022 16:10:05
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (March 03, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.
Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002-01 series in the amount of 463,800,000 rubles.
Parameters of the bond issue
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|146794
|EQS News ID:
|1294121
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
