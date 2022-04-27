|
27.04.2022 14:00:04
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
Krasnodar, Russia (April 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.
Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002-02 series in the amount of 334,100,000 rubles.
Parameters of the bond issue
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|158057
|EQS News ID:
|1337079
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Magnit announces the coupon yield payment (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|Notification for the holders of the Global Depository Receipts of Magnit (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|Magnit opens first cosmetics store in Uzbekistan (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Magnit announces staff changes in e-commerce (EQS Group)
|
04.04.22
|S&P Global Ratings withdrew Magnit's credit rating (EQS Group)
|
09.03.22
|Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting (EQS Group)
|
09.03.22
|S&P Global Ratings downgraded Magnit's credit rating to 'CCC-' level after similar action on sovereign (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021 (EQS Group)