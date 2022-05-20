|
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
Krasnodar, Russia (May 20, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.
Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002-03 series in the amount of 441,300,000 rubles.
Parameters of the bond issue
