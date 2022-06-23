|
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (June 23, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the 5th coupon yield payment against bonds.
Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 5th coupon yield payment against bonds of the B-003-05 series in the amount of 329,100,000 rubles.
Parameters of the bond issue
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|170326
|EQS News ID:
|1382739
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
