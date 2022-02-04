|
04.02.2022 11:00:05
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption
Krasnodar, Russia (February 04, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.
Please be informed that on February 03, 2022 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003-01 series were excluded from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|141051
|EQS News ID:
|1276855
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)
|11,90
|-0,83%
