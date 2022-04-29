|
29.04.2022 09:50:05
Magnit announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the Publication of its 2021 Annual Report
Krasnodar, Russia (29 April, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report.
Please be informed that the 2021 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit on April 27, 2022 (Minutes w/o No. of April 28, 2022) and is now available on the official website of PJSC Magnit.
Please follow the link https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/annual-reports/ to view the English version of the report and https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/annual-reports/ for the Russian version.
2021 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism as well.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|158574
|EQS News ID:
|1339513
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
