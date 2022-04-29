Magnit announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report

29.04.2022 09:50:05

Krasnodar, Russia (29 April, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report.

 

Please be informed that the 2021 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit on April 27, 2022 (Minutes w/o No. of April 28, 2022) and is now available on the official website of PJSC Magnit.

 

Please follow the link https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/annual-reports/  to view the English version of the report and https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/annual-reports/ for the Russian version.

 

2021 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism as well.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

Note to editors

 

"Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
