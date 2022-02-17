MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting



17-Feb-2022 / 14:30 MSK

Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on February 16, 2022. The Board of Directors has approved the updated PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025. Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/#tabs-Disclosure (in English) The updated PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025 will be published soon at the following web pages: https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ (in English);

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=7671&type=10 (in Russian and in English);

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (in English). For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

