|
27.05.2022 10:00:05
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
Krasnodar, Russia (May 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on May 26, 2022.
Nominees to the Board of Directors
Taking into account the refusal of Dmitry Dorofeev to be elected to the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit, the Board approved the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the upcoming AGM of PJSC Magnit as follows:
Election of the President of PJSC Magnit
The Board of Directors made a decision to elect Jan Dunning to the position of the President (sole executive body) of PJSC Magnit for the new term of 3 years starting from May 31, 2022 (inclusive).
His share in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (share of voting shares) is 0.167145%.
Annual General Shareholders Meeting
The Board of Directors approved the agenda of the annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) of PJSC Magnit as follows:
Information materials which are to be provided to shareholders entitled to participate in the AGM will be available from June 9, 2022 on business days from 10 AM to 5 PM (break from 12 PM to 1 PM) in Magnits head office at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russia, tel. (861) 210-98-10 ext. 14992.
Materials will also be available at the Companys official website on the Internet:
https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting/;
2. in English:
https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting»/.
Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|164551
|EQS News ID:
|1362771
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|Magnit notifies JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR programme (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|Magnit announces the coupon yield payment (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the First Level section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR Programme (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Magnit announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the decision to call the AGM and the AGM record date (EQS Group)