29.04.2022 08:59:03
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the decision to call the AGM and the AGM record date
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (April 29, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on April 27, 2022.
Annual General Shareholders Meeting
The Board made a decision to hold the Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) in the form of absentee voting on June 30, 2022.
AGM Record Date is June 6, 2022.
Voting ballots shall be submitted by June 30, 2022.
Postal address to send the completed voting ballots: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia.
Shareholders' proposals to include issues in the agenda of the AGM and to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the AGM shall be submitted by May 12, 2022 (inclusive).
Dividends
The Board recommended the AGM to retain as undistributed PJSC Magnit's net profit for the 2021 reporting year; not to pay out dividends on the ordinary registered shares of PJSC Magnit based on the results of the 2021 reporting year.
Changes in the Management Board
The Board elected the following members to the Management Board of PJSC Magnit effective from April 29, 2022:
- Kornya Alexey Valerievich;
- Ivanov Dmitriy Anatolyevich.
From April 29, 2022 the Management Board of PJSC Magnit consists of 14 members.
The Board has also preliminary approved the Annual Report of PJSC Magnit for 2021.
Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.
