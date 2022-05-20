|
20.05.2022 18:59:05
Magnit notifies JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR programme
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (May 20, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces that on May 20, 2022, the Company gave notice of termination of the deposit agreement it entered into with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMorgan) on February 20, 2008 (the Deposit Agreement) to JPMorgan. Global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit (GDRs) were issued under the Deposit Agreement.
Magnit is required to terminate the Deposit Agreement pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ On Amendment of Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation of April 16, 2022 (Federal Law No. 114-FZ). Holders of GDRs have the right to convert their GDRs into ordinary shares of Magnit, subject to, and in accordance with, the procedure specified in the Deposit Agreement and subject to mandatory requirements of Russian law.
As previously announced, pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ, the Company submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation to continue circulation of the GDRs outside Russia. On May 20, 2022, the Company received a decision rejecting the application.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|163273
|EQS News ID:
|1358243
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
