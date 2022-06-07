|
07.06.2022 17:30:08
Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuers control
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies on the disposal of Shares by the Entity under the Issuers Control
Krasnodar, Russia (June 7, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the disposal of shares by the entity which is under the Issuers control.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|166765
|EQS News ID:
|1370349
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)
|4,10
|0,00%
