Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 15:26:49

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

27-Jun-2022 / 16:26 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by the member of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit Dmitry Ivanov.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ivanov Dmitry Anatolyevich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of PJSC "Magnit" shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

Volume

4,425

166

4,425

175

4,425

1,740

4,425

20

4,425

1

4,425

60

4,425

12

4,425

50

4,425

150

4,425

5

4,425

100

4,425

81

4,425

100

4,425

20

4,425

3

4,425

25

4,425

10

4,425

2

4,425

10

4,425

2

4,425

5

4,425

5

 

 

 

4,425

35

4,425

5

4,425

15

4,425

2

4,425

5

4,425

5

4,425

1

4,425

10

4,425

10

4,425

5

4,425

1

4,425

4

4,425

5

4,425

5

4,425

10

4,425

5

4,425

70

4,425

20

4,425

50

4,425

5

4,425

5

4,425

50

4,425

70

4,425

739

4,425

20

4,425

2

4,425

50

4,425

5

4,425

5

4,425

25

4,425

70

4,425

5

4,425

5

4,425

2

4,425

9

4,425

69

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

4,425

4,141

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 24, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange (MISX)

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 170925
EQS News ID: 1384719

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384719&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten