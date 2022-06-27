|
27.06.2022 15:26:49
Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (June 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by the member of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit Dmitry Ivanov.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|170925
|EQS News ID:
|1384719
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
