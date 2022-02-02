|
02.02.2022 15:20:02
MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds
3:20 PM: (MGNT) Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|Magnit to roll out bakery project in its convenience stores (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|Magnit announces dividend payment update (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|Magnit's production facilities put out record-breaking 360,000 tonnes of goods (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|Magnit announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|Magnit tallies up New Year sales (EQS Group)