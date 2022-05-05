|
05.05.2022 18:10:05
Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR Programme
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR programme
Krasnodar, Russia (May 5, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces that in accordance with Federal Law No. 114-FZ On amendment of Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation of April 16, 2022 (Law No. 114), the Company has submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation to continue the circulation of global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit outside Russia.
In accordance with current legislation of the Russian Federation, the application will be considered by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation.
Law No. 114, effective April 27, 2022, obliges Russian issuers to stop issuing and/or circulation of depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of Russian issuers.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|159996
|EQS News ID:
|1345301
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
