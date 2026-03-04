Magnite Stock Tanked 25% Last Quarter, but This Fund Still Bought Up $3 Million More in Shares

Magnite Aktie

On February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital disclosed in a new SEC filing that it increased its position in Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 181,000 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $3.00 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing, Grizzlyrock Capital added 181,000 shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on average closing prices for the quarter, was $3.00 million. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $768,101, a figure that includes both the impact of additional shares and any change in stock price. The fund reported holding 571,906 shares at year-end.Magnite, Inc. is a leading independent sell-side advertising platform specializing in digital and connected TV inventory monetization. The company leverages a robust technology stack to connect digital publishers with advertisers, providing scale and efficiency in programmatic ad transactions. With a focus on innovation and a diversified customer base, Magnite positions itself as a key enabler in the evolving digital advertising ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
