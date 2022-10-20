magniX Expands Into Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

World Leader in Propulsion Systems for Electric Aviation Seeks to Expand Green Aircraft Market with Hydrogen Solution

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced plans to develop hydrogen fuel cells to complement its battery electric and hybrid electric systems. The company is to begin developing hydrogen systems for its industry leading electric propulsion units (EPUs). magniX EPUs, the only electric propulsion technology to be flight-tested in the 350kw to megawatt class, are electron agnostic, meaning they can be powered by any electric power source.

Hydrogen has attracted great interest as a replacement for fossil fuels. Like batteries, hydrogen produces zero carbon emissions and will reduce aviation's impact on the environment. Hydrogen has a high energy density, providing the capability to power electric aircraft of 50 to 90 passengers. By offering this technology alongside battery electric and hybrid electric systems, which will remain better suited to powering smaller aircraft, magniX will be able to offer a wider range of electric solutions to operators transitioning to carbon-free fleets.

"The future of sustainable aviation will require a mix of solutions," said Nuno Taborda, CEO of magniX. "We are bringing our experience and expertise to advance hydrogen fuel cell technology which will enable us to power even more aircraft. magniX is leading the charge into the future with passion and innovation."

"Just as magniX has led the world in electric propulsion, now we have the chance to lead again in the development of hydrogen technology," said Riona Armesmith, Chief Technology Officer at magniX. "This technology has the potential to play a significant role in ushering in the era of zero-carbon flight. By complementing our existing battery electric and hybrid electric programs, it will allow us to best serve the electric aerospace marketplace, meeting the needs of the planet and of our customers."

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, Washington State, U.S., magniX is dedicated to leading an era of environmentally-friendly and sustainable aviation. magniX has developed a family of flight-proven electric propulsion units (EPUs) and is fast maturing its energy storage systems (ESS) for commercial aviation. With high levels of reliability, unparalleled performance and operational practicality, magniX is leading the aviation industry into a sustainable future. magniX is a subsidiary of the Clermont Group, an international business group headquartered in Singapore. For further information, please visit www.magnix.aero.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnix-expands-into-development-of-hydrogen-fuel-cells-301654829.html

SOURCE magniX