Magnolia Recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnolia, one of the world's leading providers of open-source content management, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management for the very first time. Magnolia was the only vendor added to the Magic Quadrant this year.

The report evaluated Web Content Management vendors based on ability to execute and completeness of vision. Magnolia was positioned the furthest for completeness of vision in the Niche Players quadrant.

"Digitally savvy enterprises are looking for content management solutions that reduce complexity and increase speed. Magnolia 6 blends enterprise power with agility while offering freedom over the digital experience stack," said Tim Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Magnolia. "This is one way we've brought a fresh and modern perspective to the content management experience. While we believe this recognition is largely due to the extensive innovation bred into our latest offerings, Magnolia's long-standing experience and reputation has brought us to this point."

Magnolia's vision of digital experience infrastructure as an open architecture, as opposed to a monolithic suite, is increasingly resonating with the market and driving the company's accelerating growth. Rasmus Skjoldan, Chief Marketing Officer at Magnolia, added: "We're thrilled to see that we are recognized and believe it validates our priorities."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Magnolia

Magnolia has a singular focus on building advanced software for best-of-breed digital experiences. Enterprises such as Avis, Generali, Tesco and the New York Times use Magnolia as a content hub for their web, mobile and DX initiatives.

Magnolia is a privately-held company, founded in 1997, with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland and subsidiaries around the globe. To learn more, visit: http://www.magnolia-cms.com.

