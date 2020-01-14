MagTek Announces a Partnership with nCLOSE, Inc. and HP, Inc. to Enable Magnetic Stripe and EMV Chip Card Acceptance for Payments

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, a global leader in retail electronic payments and security technology, announced today a partnership with nCLOSE, Inc. a custom designer and manufacturer of Point of Sale (POS) protective enclosures and mounting solutions that house and protect tablets and mobile credit card readers. HP, a leader in point-of-sale solutions, worked with nCLOSE, to create a revolutionary credit card attachment module enabling EMV payments at the Point of Sale on the HP Engage One Prime Android terminals for retail, hospitality, health care, restaurants and more. This credit card attachment module by HP, nCLOSE and MagTek, allows parties to accept card payments in any vertical.

The MagTek eDynamo is a secure card reader authenticator that accepts magnetic stripe and EMV chip cards. It connects via USB or Bluetooth LE and can be used in a countertop mount, as a mobile handheld device, or built into a custom surround like the nCLOSE custom solution. eDynamo is L3 certified through MagTek's Magensa Services to industry leading processors, making implementation of payment solutions and applications faster.

"Merchants need more versatile solutions than ever before," said John Arato, Vice President and General Manager of MagTek Retail Solutions. "That's why MagTek engineers our products to meet the latest in payment trends and processor certifications. Now, with the addition of the MagTek, nCLOSE and HP Partnership, we believe we have created a simple and easy turn-key solution that utilizes the very best technology the industry has to offer, combined with major processor certifications."

nCLOSE specializes in taking two existing devices and hardening them to function as if they were built as one. This provides entire custom solutions, module add-ons, custom charging circuits, and docking stations, making your ideas work.

"We were looking for a reader that was secure and reliable," Jimmy Durham, President of nCLOSE said. "We wanted a solution that would meet our high standards, deliver a small footprint, and work with the existing certified processors. We needed a provider who could stand-up to the rigors of the HP environment and found MagTek met these needs."

HP Engage One Prime works for both employee and customer facing environments making it an ideal solution when flexibility and scalability are required. The integration of a secure card reader authenticator makes it more attractive to a larger merchant market and more importantly offers PCI compliant devices. HP Engage One Prime and the nCLOSE module, using the MagTek eDynamo, are available in Black or White and the SKU is NCL-HPENAGE-EDY.

To learn more about MagTek, visit http://www.magtek.com or stop by Booth #5473 at the NRF Convention and Expo 2019, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York City, NY, January 12 - 14. To learn more about nCLOSE visit http://posenclosures.com. To learn more about HP's retail products, please visit https://www..hp.com/us/en/solutions/pos-systems.html.

About MagTek

Since 1972, MagTek has been a leading manufacturer of electronic devices and systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, checks, PINs and other identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card readers, check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential issuing systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, hotels, law enforcement agencies and other organizations to provide secure and efficient electronic payment and identification transactions.

Today, MagTek continues to innovate with the development of a new generation of security centric products secured by MagneSafe. By leveraging strong encryption, secure tokenization, real time authentication and dynamic payment card data, MagneSafe products enable users to assess and validate the trustworthiness of credentials used for online identification, payment processing, and other high-value electronic transactions.

MagTek is based in Seal Beach, California and has sales offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, with independent distributors in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.

About nClose

nCLOSE is a technology company that designs, prototypes and manufactures tablet POS enclosures, mounts, charging circuits, custom cable harnesses and accessories for any business looking to accept payments or utilize mobile devices. nCLOSE custom designs, streamline and enhance functionality between two or more devices to help them function as one. nCLOSE uses customer specific tablet models and payment devices (EMV, Chip + MSR, MSR, NFC, etc), barcode scanners and more all while creating a sexy, sleek and functional solution or modular design for our customers' needs. nCLOSE offer rapid design, prototyping and manufacturing in CNC, plastic injection and electrical engineering including custom charging circuits and adapters. At nCLOSE, we make your dreams a reality by using the existing infrastructure you have (tablet, reader, processor, etc.) and creating a solution to meet those specific needs; plus when combined with our other modular products enabling the ability to make complete solutions quickly, easily and less expensive. Private labeling and custom colors are available.

