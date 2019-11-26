Maha Energy AB (publ)

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) Nomination Committee for the AGM 2020

In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Maha Energy AB on May 23, 2019, it was resolved that a Nomination Committee shall be appointed. The Nomination Committee shall comprise of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and three members appointed by the three largest shareholders by votes at the end of September each year.

On September 30, 2019, the three largest shareholders, which desired to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee, were Kvalitena AB, Nerthus Investments Ltd. and Jonas Lindvall. Each such shareholder has appointed a representative, as shown below, who together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors will form the Company’s Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee’s members are:

Harald Pousette, appointed by Kvalitena AB



Lars Carnestedt, appointed by Nerthus Investments Ltd.



John Patrik Lindvall, appointed by Jonas Lindvall



Anders Ehrenblad, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors

The tasks of the Nomination Committee shall be to prepare and submit to the AGM 2020 proposals in respect of:

Number of members of the Board of Directors

Remuneration to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the other members of the Board of Directors and the auditors respectively

Remuneration, if any, for committee work

The composition of the Board of Directors

The Chairman of the Board of Directors

Resolution regarding the process of the Nomination Committee 2020

Chairman at the AGM

Election of auditors

The AGM 2020 is planned to be held in Stockholm, Sweden on May 27, 2020.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to nomcom @ mahaenergy.ca marked "Proposal to the Nomination Committee” or by ordinary mail to the address:

Maha Energy AB

Nomination Committee

Strandvagen 5A

SE-114 51 Stockholm

Sweden

To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the AGM 2020, but not later than February 26, 2020.

Adviser

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, Telephone: +46-8-528 00 399.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (EVP)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on November 26, 2019 at 9:30 pm CET.

