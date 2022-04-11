|
Maha Energy AB Publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021. The reports are available hereto (in English and Swedish) and on the Company’s website at www.mahaenergy.ca.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, 21:00 CET on 11 April, 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca
or
Andres Modarelli (CFO)
Tel: +1-403-454-7560
Email: andres@mahaenergy.ca
or
Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11
Email: victoria@mahaenergy.ca
About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca
Attachments
- 213800USNX47LQFQQN20-2021-12-31-en
- Maha_Annual Report_ENG Final (compressed)
- Maha_2021 Sustainability Report_ENG Final (compressed)
- 20220411 Maha Energy Press Release Annual and Sustainability Report - ENG
