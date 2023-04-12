Maha Energy AB Publishes the Annual Report for 2022

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2022. The report is available hereto (in English and Swedish) and on the Company’s website at www.mahaenergy.ca.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23:45 CEST on 12 April 2023.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha the Mafraq field in Block 70 in the Sultanate of Oman and assets in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

