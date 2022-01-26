Maha Energy announce spud of Tie-5

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the spud of the Tie-5 Agua Grande (AG) horizontal well in Brazil. The Tie-5 well was spudded on time as per planned schedule at 0900 (GMT-3) on January 25th on the Tie field in Brazil. The well is designed as a horizontal well and will drain the northern part of the Tie field at the Agua Grande level.

As communicated earlier, the Tie-4 well was completed as a vertical producer and tested 4,695 BOEPD on an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP). The Tie-4 well is now producing through the Tie Production Facility.

Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy comments: ”In light of the very positive well performance of Tie-4, we are very excited to start drilling the Tie-5 well. Our drilling team in Brazil have significantly improved on the Tie-4 well design and I am confident that we will be able to land the well horizontally in the AG.”

Significant changes have been made to the Tie-5 well design to address the drilling issues encountered whilst trying to land the previous Tie-4 well. Changes include, deepening of the 9-5/8” casing shoe, and drilling the troublesome Lower Candeias in a shorter section with an inclination below 60 degrees. The Company has successfully drilled multiple wells through the Lower Candeias at angles below 60 degrees. A new geomechanical study was carried out with data acquired in Tie-4, and its findings and recommendations have been incorporated into the well program. Tie-5 will also be completed using an ESP.

1 Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") conversion ratio of 6,000 scf: 1 bbl is used.

