Maha Energy invites to an Investor Meeting

Maha Energy AB (publ) invites shareholders and other interested parties to an Investor Meeting on Monday September 18th at 17:30 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden.

On September 18th, 2023, Maha Energy will hold an Investor Meeting. The meeting will take place at Näringslivets Hus, Storgatan 19, Stockholm. The Management of the company will hold a corporate presentation and answer questions. Both Management and parts of the Board of Directors of the company will participate. The presentation will be held in English.

Venue: Näringslivets Hus, Storgatan 19, Stockholm

Date and Time: September 18th, 17:30 CEST

RSVP: jakob.sintring@mahaenergy.ca no later than September 11th 2023

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Sintring (Head of IR), Tel: +46 8 611 05 11, info@mahaenergy.ca

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 17:00 CEST on 31 August 2023.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on a global basis. Maha holds direct and indirect interests in producing assets in Brazil and the United States and in an exploration asset in the Sultanate of Oman. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit Maha’s corporate website www.mahaenergy.ca.

