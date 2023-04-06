Maha Energy: Updated Reserve and Resource Report for Papa Terra and Peroá

3R Petroleum S.A. ("3R”) has announced the reserve report as of 31 December 2022 for 3R Offshore assets Peroá Cluster and Papa Terra. Maha will have an indirect working interest of 15% and 9.375%, respectively, in these assets upon the closing of the business combination with DBO.



DeGolyer and MacNaughton has completed their annual reserve and resource determination for 3R Offshore, 3R subsidiary where DBO holds 15% of equity interest.

DBO 2.0 S.A. Company Gross Reserves* as of 31 December 2022

(Million barrels of oil equivalent) Category Papa Terra (9.375%) Peroá (15%) Total 1P 9.7 1.5 11.2 2P 16.7 2.0 18.8 3P 21.5 2.1 23.6

* Volumes are Gross Working Interest volumes and are expressed before royalties, Government allocations and taxes.

DBO 2.0 S.A. Net Present Value (10) after tax (Million USD) as of 31 December 2022 Category Papa Terra (9.375%) Peroá (15%) Total 1P 70 18 88 2P 117 31 148 3P 160 34 194

Peroá Cluster has an additional 2.1 MMBOE in 2C resources related to Malombe, to be reclassified as reserve after the declaration of commerciality of the field.

Resource Category

Malombe (MMBOE)

Gross (MMBOE)

Net (15% WI) Net Present Value (10) after tax (Million USD) 1C 8.7 1.3 8.7 2C 13.7 2.1 17.4 3C 15.8 2.4 20.1

The reserves review and issuance of this reserve report for 3R was made by the independent petroleum engineering consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton. Estimates of reserves presented in this report have been prepared in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved in March 2007 and revised in June 2018 by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers.

