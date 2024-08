Mahmut Akten, appointed CEO of Garanti BBVA

Mahmut Akten, currently the Head of Corporate, Investment Banking and Global Markets at Garanti BBVA , will become CEO of the bank and Country Manager of BBVA in Turkey, replacing Recep Baştuğ, who is stepping down following an extensive career of more than three decades with the organization. The appointment will be effective following the completion of the regulatory approvals. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao