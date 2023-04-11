MAIA Reports Positive Data From Part A Of THIO-101 Phase 2 Trial For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) announced positive data from the completed Part A safety lead-in of the company's THIO-101 Phase 2 go-to-market trial in advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer or NSCLC.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, MAIA was trading at $3.03 down $0.58 or 16.06%.

The company said the data demonstrated that the company's telomere-targeting agent, THIO, administered in sequential combination with Regeneron's anti-PD-1 therapy, Libtayo (cemiplimab), were generally well-tolerated. No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or significant treatment-related adverse events were observed.

Mild toxicities, such as grade 1 fatigue, and muscle pain, were reported, as well as only one occurrence of grade 3 nausea, but no grade 4 adverse events, reported.

In addition, the company has commenced recruitment in the Part B efficacy/dose selection portion of go-to-market trial, and anticipates reporting preliminary efficacy data later this year.

According to the company, Part B of the study will allow randomization of patients to three THIO dose levels, including 60 mg, 180 mg and 360 mg, followed by cemiplimab treatment every 3 weeks. Safety and tolerability will continue to be monitored across all THIO doses. The objective of Part B is to determine the most efficacious and safe dose, which will guide Part C of the trial.