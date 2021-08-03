|
Main Street Financial Services Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
WHEELING, W.Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wheeling, WV based Main Street Financial Services Corp reported its second quarter year to date financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Year to date Revenue was $10.4 million compared to $10.9 million in 2020.
Year to date Net Income as $2.44 million compared to $2.06 million in 2020.
Total assets came in at $554.4 million in 2021 versus $515.8 million in 2020.
Gross loans totaled $404.3 million in 2021 versus $383.4 million in 2020.
Total deposits totaled $477.4 million in 2021 versus $430.0 million in 2020.
About Main Street Bank
Main Street Bank was founded in June 2001, and we are proud that our bank is locally owned and managed. We know that a locally based bank staffed by seasoned banking professionals has a greater understanding of what local people need. Our customers know that the best bankers in the Ohio Valley work at Main Street Bank. We make decisions quickly and respond rapidly to advancements in the banking industry, always remembering that technology can never replace sincere, personal service.
Contact: John D. Culler
304-639-2687
