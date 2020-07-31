BIDDEFORD, Maine, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two companies new to Downtown Biddeford, ME have recognized the struggle for their community during this unprecedented pandemic. Casco Bay Hemp and Hills & Trails have collaborated on a project to fundraise for the Biddeford Food Bank.

Hills & Trails have designed the packaging for a 300mg CBD tincture manufactured in downtown Biddeford by Casco Bay Hemp. The fundraiser is designed around introducing the benefits of CBD to new and veteran consumers, to help educate and inform the public about a plant mired with a negative stigmatism. 100% of the profits will be donated to the Biddeford Food Bank.

"We wanted to help our local community somehow during this health crisis. Through the use of our businesses and social media channels, we hope that we can help educate our community on the benefits of hemp and cannabinoids while simultaneously raising money to support the many families in need right now in our community."

The fundraiser will be held Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Run of the Mill Public House and Brewery at 100 Main St, Saco, ME 04072 at 1:00 pm. Donations will be collected for the Biddeford Food Bank at the event and at Hills & Trails located at 140 Main St. Biddeford, ME 04005.

Event Page

https://www.facebook.com/events/290473992391372/

www.cascobayhemp.com

www.hillsandtrails.co

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maine-cbd-company-and-lifestyle-brand-collaborate-to-fundraise-for-the-biddeford-food-bank-301103580.html

SOURCE Casco Bay Hemp