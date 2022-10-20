Maine Community College System Selects Anthology Solutions to Support Student Success

Anthology Student, Reach Among Ecosystem of Solutions to Drive Efficiency and Collaboration Across Seven Institutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that the Maine Community College System (MCCS) will deploy two of Anthology's flagship solutions – Anthology Student and Anthology Reach – and a host of Anthology's Alumni and Advancement, Enrollment and Retention, Enterprise Resources and Career Development products. Together, Anthology's broad, flexible technology ecosystem will help drive a consistent and efficient experience for learners, faculty and staff at every college.

"With seven institutions across the state, we need a systemwide perspective offering insights from all of our students and trainees," MCCS President David Daigler said. "Anthology products will help make MCCS far more efficient and will put powerful digital tools into the hands of our students and trainees so they can research, plan, and build informed career pathways."

"Community colleges are the bridge linking learners to the skills, credentials and degrees they need to compete for in-demand jobs across Maine and right in their local community," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO of Anthology. "We're committed to helping the Maine Community College System meet that mission and deliver a personalized experience that supports their learners' success."

Anthology's products will enable MCCS and the seven colleges to operate more cohesively. Sharing services that were previously provided independently will allow for more effective management of resources.

As a cornerstone of that ecosystem, Anthology Student and its modern, intuitive interface will simplify and streamline the academic journey. MCCS students and trainees can use it to map out degree plans and pathways to achieve their educational objectives. In addition, MCCS employees can use Anthology Reach to create tailored student profiles, allowing for personalized guidance and encouragement at every step of a student's education.

MCCS will also deploy: Anthology Occupation Insight; Apply and Succeed as part of Anthology Reach; Anthology Finance; Student Verification as part of Anthology Student; and Anthology's alumni and advancement solutions Raise and Encompass. Together, Anthology's ecosystem of solutions will enable student success through engagement, communication and automation, which gives faculty and staff the information and the time they need to personalize service and address unique situations.

MCCS also selected Anthology partners Ready Education and Modern Campus after a thorough search process.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

About Maine Community College System

Maine's seven community colleges have the lowest tuition and fees in New England and serve more than 29,000 individuals a year through degree programs, customized training, and opportunities for lifelong learning. MCCS is charged with creating an educated, skilled, and adaptable labor force that is responsive to the changing needs of the Maine economy. We are committed to helping people build a better life through accessible, affordable, flexible, and relevant education and training.

