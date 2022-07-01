MAINSTAY MACKAY DEFINEDTERM MUNICIPAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY, AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER 2022

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:MMD) today announced monthly dividend distributions of $0.085 per common share for the months of July, August and September 2022. This amount is consistent with the Fund's April, May and June 2022 dividend distribution, which was also $0.085 per common share.

Dividend Distribution Schedule:

Month Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date July 7/1/2022 7/14/2022 7/15/2022 7/29/2022 August 7/1/2022 8/12/2022 8/15/2022 8/31/2022 September 7/1/2022 9/14/2022 9/15/2022 9/30/2022

The Fund's dividend will be derived from its monthly undistributed net investment income and is not expected to contain any return of principal.

There are risks inherent in any investment, including market risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value, which may increase investor risk.

About New York Life Investments

With over $650 billion in Assets Under Management* as of March 31, 2022, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company, and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of March 31, 2022. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

About MacKay Shields LLC

MacKay Shields LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "MacKay")*, a New York Life Investments Company, is a global asset management firm with $152 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. MacKay manages fixed income and equity strategies for high-net worth individuals and institutional clients, through separately managed accounts and collective investment vehicles including private funds, UCITS, ETFs, closed end funds and mutual funds. MacKay maintains offices in New York City, Princeton, Los Angeles, London and Dublin. For more information, please visit www.mackayshields.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

*MacKay Shields is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC, which is wholly owned by New York Life Insurance Company.

