MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Record Earnings for 1st Quarter 2023

Steady Loan and Deposit Growth Fuel 8% Rise in Quarter-to-Quarter Net Income

FAIRFAX, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $8.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023. This represents a 50% increase from the net income reported in the 1st quarter of 2022. First-quarter results represent:

1.75% ROAA

4.69% NIM

$1.01 EPS

EPS $22.22 TBV

TBV 16.4% ROAE

(ROAA – Return on Average Assets; NIM – Net Interest Margin; EPS – Earnings Per Share common basic and diluted; TBV – Tangible Book Value per common share; ROAE – Return on Average Total Equity.)

The Company has a solid risk management foundation and once again reports record earnings for the first quarter of 2023

"In light of the recent banking tensions, we'd be remiss if we didn't address the important issues on the table," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We've taken the opportunity to re-evaluate our risk management processes along with our current balance sheet strategy. The result of that review is that we remain comfortable and confident with our risk profile - given the current and anticipated economic environment. Our deposit base is stable and growing. Currently nearly 70% of our outstanding deposits are insured by the FDIC and we offer all depositors access to additional FDIC insurance coverage through IntraFi. Our systems for managing liquidity risk, interest rate risk, and credit risk, along with all the other risks we manage daily, continue to give us an accurate assessment of the Bank and allow us to manage to our approved risk tolerance. Our primary objective is to ensure the ongoing safety and soundness of the Bank and the protection of depositor's money. We have demonstrated the ability to do just that while pursuing good opportunities and rewarding investors with high quality performance."

The Company has a solid risk management foundation. The leadership team built the Bank with good risk management systems and procedures in place from the start. Mr. Dick's strong background in risk management started with his first career as a prudential banking supervisor in the U.S. and then in the U.K. While in the U.K., Mr. Dick was an adviser to the Bank of England on modernizing their approach to risk-based banking supervision.

Net interest income reached $21.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up 38.8% from the year-earlier first quarter's $15.2 million. MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet during a 12-month period in which the Federal Reserve undertook nine interest rate increases, beginning in March 2022. This propelled the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 76 basis points to 4.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, versus 3.93% a year earlier.

"Implementing the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard in the first quarter of 2023 resulted in a 15.6% increase in credit reserves. In all, we increased our credit reserves to $16.6 million, a 17.6% increase that also reflects loan growth," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -3.7% of total capital.

The loan portfolio grew 14.4% to $1.62 billion as of March 31, 2023, up from $1.41 billion in the year-earlier first quarter. Loan quality remained pristine, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 13.8% to $1.63 billion, up from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 29.9% of the total, and 63.9% of total deposits are core deposits. There was significant growth in time deposits, which rose to $730.1 million, up 58.4% from a year earlier. The bank's total assets grew 16.6% to reach $2.06 billion as of March 31, 2023, versus $1.76 billion a year earlier.

"While all banks are experiencing some runoff in non-interest-bearing deposits, we were able to attract approximately $30 million in fresh deposits during a period of market upheaval in March, and loan demand and core deposit growth continue to be solid in our DC Metro market," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Pressure on deposit pricing is to be expected in a rising-rate environment, and we are responding with products that carry yields and terms calibrated to our assessment of the interest rate outlook, such as a 15-month CD."

The Company's efficiency ratio stood at 53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 55% a year earlier. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the division moves toward being fully operational in 2023.

Avenu™ Makes Major Strides, Onboards First Client

Avenu™ is tracking to an April 30 launch as our designers and engineers complete final sprints to harden our multitenancy and cyber architecture and to accelerate implementation of a debit card for funding. Avenu™ connects our fintech partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. Avenu™ is expected to accelerate MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

"With three companies now signed up to proceed, we are inches away from going live with Avenu™, which will be a gateway to fast, simple secure payments for our end-users," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "When you are developing a platform from the ground up, you have to address challenges as they arise, and that's exactly what we've been doing as our team works full tilt toward our launch."

Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "We are committed to a seamless launch for Avenu™, and in the current environment we feel strongly that time is on our side. We are unwilling to cut corners because reliability and compliance are critical features of Avenu™. We are very proud of creating an innovative system that allows partners to connect to the core system of a reliable bank with sharp instincts about risks and compliance."

ABOUT AVENU™

Avenu™ — Banking Delivered

Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation

Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer excess FDIC insurance through IntraFi. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)

March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022



June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022 ASSETS



































Cash and cash equivalents



































Cash and due from banks $ 225,334



$ 48,931



$ 50,636



$ 55,636



$ 63,986 Federal funds sold

—





81,669





54,098





47,013





37,756 Total cash and cash equivalents

225,334





130,600





104,734





102,649





101,742 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

63,209





62,631





162,319





143,240





123,802 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized

cost

17,616





17,642





17,670





17,698





18,769 Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

22,436





24,325





16,436





16,485





17,209 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $15,435,

$14,114, $12,994,$12,982, and $12,500,

respectively

1,617,275





1,579,950





1,448,071





1,416,875





1,413,238 Premises and equipment, net

14,521





14,709





14,523





14,756





14,833 Accrued interest and other receivables

9,744





9,581





8,273





7,313





6,980 Computer software, net of amortization

10,559





9,149





7,258





4,956





3,906 Bank owned life insurance

37,503





37,249





36,996





36,742





36,492 Other assets

36,811





39,915





43,835





32,665





24,777 Total Assets $ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Liabilities:



































Non-interest bearing deposits $ 487,875



$ 550,690



$ 566,016



$ 535,591



$ 514,160 Interest bearing DDA deposits

100,522





80,099





93,695





99,223





76,286 Savings and NOW deposits

53,499





51,419





54,240





58,156





81,817 Money market deposits

260,316





222,540





254,190





231,207





301,842 Time deposits

730,076





608,141





585,783





575,950





460,839 Total deposits

1,632,288





1,512,889





1,553,924





1,500,127





1,434,944 Federal funds borrowed

60,696





—





—





—





— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000





100,000





—





—





40,000 Subordinated debt

72,344





72,245





72,146





72,047





71,955 Other liabilities

39,692





42,335





44,045





32,801





26,053 Total Liabilities

1,850,020





1,727,469





1,670,115





1,604,975





1,572,952 Stockholders' Equity:



































Preferred stock

27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263 Common stock

29,185





28,736





28,728





29,178





29,642 Capital surplus

64,213





63,999





63,231





64,822





66,798 Retained earnings

91,991





86,830





80,534





73,702





68,691 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,664)





(8,546)





(9,756)





(6,561)





(3,598) Total Stockholders' Equity

204,988





198,282





190,000





188,404





188,796 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30,

2022



March 31, 2022

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 26,731



$ 16,685



$ 26,731



$ 23,972



$ 20,261



$ 17,954



$ 16,685

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



518





357





518





467





378





401





357

Tax-exempt securities



264





272





264





262





261





263





272

Interest on federal funds sold



1,132





34





1,132





1,071





1,013





195





34

Total interest income



28,645





17,348





28,645





25,772





21,913





18,813





17,348

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



343





65





343





256





175





105





65

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



108





37





108





81





43





42





37

Interest on money market deposits



1,203





119





1,203





781





496





151





119

Interest on time deposits



4,144





1,431





4,144





2,966





2,275





1,530





1,431

Interest on federal funds borrowed



38





—





38





—





—





—





—

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



906





31





906





264





—





52





31

Interest on subordinated debt



812





468





812





828





828





812





468

Total interest expense



7,554





2,151





7,554





5,176





3,817





2,692





2,151

Net interest income



21,091





15,197





21,091





20,596





18,096





16,121





15,197

Provision for credit losses



283





800





283





1,118





—





480





800

Net interest income after provision for

loan losses



20,808





14,397





20,808





19,478





18,096





15,641





14,397

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



590





611





590





610





601





597





611

Bank owned life insurance income



255





251





255





253





254





250





251

Loan swap fee income



—





—





—





—





518





101





—

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



—





—





—





—





—





4





—

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



—





43





—





—





(211)





—





43

Other non-interest income



158





257





158





196





186





312





257

Total other income



1,003





1,162





1,003





1,059





1,348





1,264





1,162

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



7,621





5,548





7,621





6,775





5,874





5,604





5,548

Furniture and equipment expenses



498





657





498





710





760





659





657

Advertising and marketing



797





406





797





620





704





574





406

Occupancy expenses



486





341





486





378





400





352





341

Outside services



490





368





490





529





611





567





368

Administrative expenses



215





210





215





214





253





195





210

Other operating expenses



1,596





1,433





1,596





1,481





1,291





1,543





1,433

Total non-interest expenses



11,703





8,963





11,703





10,707





9,893





9,494





8,963

Income before income tax expense



10,108





6,596





10,108





9,830





9,551





7,411





6,596

Income tax expense



1,957





1,173





1,957





2,252





1,808





1,481





1,173

Net income



8,151





5,423





8,151





7,578





7,743





5,930





5,423

Preferred stock dividends



539





539





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 7,612



$ 4,884



$ 7,612



$ 7,039



$ 7,204



$ 5,391



$ 4,884

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 1.01



$ 0.64



$ 1.01



$ 0.95



$ 0.97



$ 0.71



$ 0.64

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,517,213





7,647,519





7,517,213





7,433,607





7,463,719





7,575,484





7,647,519



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022



Percentage

Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development

loans

$ 415,078





25.3 %

$ 393,783





24.6 %

$ 344,605





24.0 %



5.4 %



20.5 % Residential real estate loans



391,648





23.9 %



394,394





24.7 %



367,138





25.7 %



-0.7 %



6.7 % Commercial real estate loans



737,019





45.0 %



700,728





43.8 %



588,005





41.1 %



5.2 %



25.3 % Commercial and industrial loans



86,937





5.3 %



97,351





6.1 %



111,183





7.8 %



-10.7 %



-21.8 % Consumer loans



7,534





0.5 %



13,336





0.8 %



19,711





1.4 %



-43.5 %



-61.8 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,638,216





100.0 %

$ 1,599,592





100.0 %

$ 1,430,642





100.0 %



2.4 %



14.5 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(15,435)













(14,114)













(12,500)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,506)













(5,528)













(4,904)

























Net Loans

$ 1,617,275











$ 1,579,950











$ 1,413,238

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 487,875





29.9 %

$ 550,690





36.4 %

$ 514,160





35.9 %



-11.4 %



-5.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



100,522





6.2 %



80,099





5.3 %



76,286





5.3 %



25.5 %



31.8 % Savings and NOW deposits



53,499





3.3 %



51,419





3.4 %



81,817





5.7 %



4.0 %



-34.6 % Money market accounts



260,316





15.9 %



222,540





14.7 %



301,842





21.0 %



17.0 %



-13.8 % Certificates of deposit $250,000

or more



458,683





28.1 %



370,005





24.5 %



292,978





20.4 %



24.0 %



56.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



271,393





16.6 %



238,136





15.7 %



167,861





11.7 %



14.0 %



61.7 % Total Deposits

$ 1,632,288





100.0 %

$ 1,512,889





100.0 %

$ 1,434,944





100.0 %



7.9 %



13.8 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds borrowed



60,696





34.1 %



—





—





—





—





—





—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



45,000





25.3 %



100,000





58.1 %



40,000





35.7 %



-55.0 %



12.5 % Subordinated debt



72,344





40.6 %



72,245





41.9 %



71,955





64.3 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 178,040





100.0 %

$ 172,245





100.0 %

$ 111,955





100.0 %



3.4 %



59.0 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,810,328











$ 1,685,134











$ 1,546,899













7.4 %



17.0 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,156,279





63.9 %

$ 1,157,573





68.7 %

$ 1,135,503





73.4 %



-0.1 %



1.8 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



476,009





26.3 %



355,316





21.1 %



299,441





19.4 %



34.0 %



59.0 % Federal funds borrowed



60,696





3.3 %



—





—





—





—





—





—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



45,000





2.5 %



100,000





5.9 %



40,000





2.6 %



-55.0 %



12.5 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,344





4.0 %



72,245





4.3 %



71,955





4.6 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,810,328





100.0 %

$ 1,685,134





100.0 %

$ 1,546,899





100.0 %



7.4 %



17.0 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer

operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS

and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,

2023



For the three months ended March 31,

2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,599,756



$ 26,731





6.78 %

$ 1,377,723



$ 16,685





4.91 % Securities:















































Taxable



71,933





518





2.92 %



73,413





357





1.97 % Tax-exempt



37,941





334





3.57 %



39,545





344





3.53 % Federal funds and interest-

bearing deposits



118,670





1,132





3.87 %



83,754





34





0.16 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,828,300



$ 28,715





6.37 %

$ 1,574,435



$ 17,420





4.49 % Other assets



57,371





















88,386

















Total assets

$ 1,885,671



















$ 1,662,821

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 83,388



$ 343





1.67 %

$ 70,403



$ 65





0.37 % Savings and NOW deposits



51,943





108





0.84 %



82,758





37





0.18 % Money market deposit accounts



225,037





1,203





2.17 %



267,905





119





0.18 % Time deposits



673,441





4,144





2.50 %



456,782





1,431





1.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,033,809



$ 5,798





2.27 %

$ 877,848



$ 1,652





0.76 % Federal funds purchased



2,965





38





5.20 %



1





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,306





812





4.55 %



43,995





468





4.31 % FHLB borrowings



77,833





906





4.72 %



37,167





31





0.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,186,913



$ 7,554





2.58 %

$ 959,011



$ 2,151





0.91 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



497,155





















514,101

















Total liabilities

$ 1,684,068



















$ 1,473,112

















Stockholders' Equity



201,603





















189,709

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,885,671



















$ 1,662,821

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.79 %



















3.58 % Net Interest Income









$ 21,161



















$ 15,269









Net Interest Margin



















4.69 %



















3.93 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2023



2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 1.01



$ 0.64

Book value per common share

$ 23.62



$ 21.12

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 22.22



$ 20.61

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,517,213





7,647,519

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,524,277





7,648,973

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.75 %



1.32 % Return on average equity (annualized)



16.40 %



11.59 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



17.71 %



12.19 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.37 %



4.49 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



2.58 %



0.91 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.79 %



3.58 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



4.69 %



3.93 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.22 %



0.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.52 %



2.19 % Efficiency ratio(3)



52.97 %



54.79 % Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)

$ 14,114



$ 11,697

Add: recoveries



11





3

Less: charge-offs



—





—

Add: provision for loan losses



415





800

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



895





—

Ending balance, ALLL

$ 15,435



$ 12,500



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ —



$ —

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



1,310





—

Add: recovery of unfunded commitments



(132)





—

Ending balance, RUC

$ 1,178



$ —

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 16,613



$ 12,500



















Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.94 %



0.87 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.01 %



0.87 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A





N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 % Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



372.12 %



370.35 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



140.78 %



136.19 % Nonperforming Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —

Non-performing assets

$ —



$ —

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00 %



0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.35 %



16.44 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.49 %



15.63 % Leverage ratio



14.69 %



14.47 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.49 %



15.63 % Other information















Closing stock price

$ 23.49



$ 24.31

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.51 %



10.52 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.22 %



11.25 % Number of full time equivalent employees



170





141

# Full service branch offices



6





6





















(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,



2023 2022 Net interest margin (FTE)









Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 21,091 $ 15,197 FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70

72 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



21,161

15,269











Average interest earning assets



1,828,300

1,574,435 Net interest margin (GAAP)



4.68 %

3.91 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.69 %

3.93 %





For the three months ended March

31,





2023



2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 204,988



$ 188,796

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



177,725





161,533

Less: intangible assets



10,559





3,906

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



167,166





157,627



















Shares outstanding



7,524,277





7,648,973

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ (0.01)



$ (0.00)























For the three months ended March

31,





2023



2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 204,988



$ 188,796

Less: intangible assets



(10,559)





(3,906)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



194,429





184,890























For the three months ended March

31,





2023



2022

Total assets, adjusted















Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,056,494



$ 1,761,748

Less: intangible assets



(10,559)





(3,906)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,045,935





1,757,842























For the three months ended March

31,





2023



2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted















Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 201,603



$ 189,709

Less: average intangible assets



(9,879)





(2,972)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



191,724





186,737























For the three months ended March

31,





2023



2022

Average assets, adjusted















Total average average assets (GAAP)

$ 1,885,671



$ 1,662,821

Less: average intangible assets



(9,879)





(2,972)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,875,792





1,659,849





















