MainStreet Bank Receives 2019 Best of Fairfax Award

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) announced that MainStreet Bank was presented with the 2019 Best of Fairfax Award for Banking.

The Fairfax Award Program is given annually to recognize the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses in the Fairfax Community.

"We enjoy a strong and healthy relationship with the Fairfax community, and we are very grateful for this award," said Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on serving many different communities in our banking footprint and it is a testament to our entire team when a community bestows such thoughtful recognition upon us."

MainStreet Bank is headquartered in Fairfax and operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, DC will open in January 2020.

MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Bruce Gemmill

(571) 375-1358

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstreet-bank-receives-2019-best-of-fairfax-award-300974650.html

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.