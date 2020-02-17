MaintenX Team Members Feel Loved (and Full) on Valentine's Day

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employees and technicians at Tampa-based MaintenX International are feeling the love, thanks to a Valentine's Day barbecue luncheon. Catered by local favorite Holy Hog Barbecue, attendees enjoyed a delicious spread of smokehouse delights, in addition to cookies, cupcakes, and festive decorations.

"We love being able to show our employees how much they mean to us," said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX's VP of Business Development. "Valentine's Day a great reason to tell our team how thankful we are for their hard work and commitment to MaintenX."

More than 75 employees enjoyed the heart-confetti covered tables and filling treats. However, themed lunches aren't the only way that MaintenX employees have fun together. Whether it's a t-shirt design contents, a fun run to raise funds for local charities, or volunteer opportunities to give back to the community, MaintenX employees have many opportunities to bond, relax and feel appreciated.

In addition to a positive work culture, MaintenX employees enjoy a range of benefits. All employees can expect industry-leading benefits like 401(k) retirement plans with 5 percent company match and immediate vesting, paid holidays and sick days, medical, dental and vision insurance. There are unique onsite perks like an on-site gym, kitchen, and car wash days. Technicians also receive benefits like company vehicles and fuel cards, opportunities for signing bonuses and overtime, and company-provided uniforms.

"We hope MaintenX employees and technicians feel supported and valued every day of the year," said Schaphorst. "They're our most important asset. Our team is what makes us a success."

To learn more about MaintenX or explore current career openings, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

