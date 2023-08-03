03.08.2023 07:00:00

Maisons du Monde: Availability of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report 2023

PRESS RELEASE
Nantes, 3 August 2023

REGULATED INFORMATION

Availability of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report 2023

Maisons du Monde announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023.

The 2023 half-year financial report can be found on https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance website in the "Regulated information” section.

This report includes:

  • The 2023 half-year activity report;
  • The condensed consolidated interim financial statements;
  • The statutory auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information;
  • The declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates stores across 9 European countries. At the end of 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: "Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78		Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
calexandre@maisonsdumonde.compbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Maisons du mondemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Maisons du mondemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Maisons du monde 9,60 2,29% Maisons du monde

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. An den US-Börsen geht am Freitag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen