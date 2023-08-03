|
Maisons du Monde: Availability of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report 2023
Nantes, 3 August 2023
Maisons du Monde announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023.
The 2023 half-year financial report can be found on https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance website in the "Regulated information” section.
This report includes:
- The 2023 half-year activity report;
- The condensed consolidated interim financial statements;
- The statutory auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information;
- The declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates stores across 9 European countries. At the end of 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: "Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”
Contacts
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|Carole Alexandre
Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78
|Pierre Barbe
Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
|calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com
|pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com
