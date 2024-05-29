Maisons du Monde: Combined General Meeting of 21 June 2024 - Procedures for the availability or consultation of preparatory documents

PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, 29 May 2024

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Combined General Meeting of 21 June 2024

Procedures for the availability or consultation of preparatory documents

NANTES – 29 May 2024, 08:00 CET – Maisons du monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541).

Maisons du Monde shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10 a.m., 55 Rue d’Amsterdam, 75008 Paris.

The Meeting Notice published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » of May 17, 2024, contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Convening Notice serving as a corrective notice to the Meeting Notice, containing the agenda and the draft resolutions, a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the General Meeting and to exercise their rights, is published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » on May 31, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on April 25, 2024.

The documents or information intended to be presented at the General Meeting as well as the voting form by mail or proxy are made available to shareholders at the registered office of Maisons du Monde, at 8 rue Marie Curie – 44120 Vertou.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory information documents for this Meeting are available on the Maisons du Monde website at the address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag.

Financial calendar

21 June 2024 Annual General Meeting

29 July 2024 Half-Year 2024 Results

23 October 2024 Q3 2024 Sales

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Carole Alexandre



Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 Pierre Barbe



Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

Attachment