Maisons du Monde : Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Nantes, 26 April 2024

Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Maisons du Monde announces the release of its 2023 Universal Registration Document.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 April 2024 in ESEF format, under number D.24-0332.

This 2023 Universal Registration Document (fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023) includes among other items:

- the annual financial report,
- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,
- the non-financial performance statement,
- the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees,
- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company’s website (https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office, located in Vertou (44 120), 8 rue Marie Curie, or at Paris offices (75008), 55 rue d’Amsterdam.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 		Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 

