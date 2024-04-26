Maisons du Monde : Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, 26 April 2024

Regulated Information

Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Maisons du Monde announces the release of its 2023 Universal Registration Document.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 April 2024 in ESEF format, under number D.24-0332.

This 2023 Universal Registration Document (fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023) includes among other items:

- the annual financial report,

- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

- the non-financial performance statement,

- the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees,

- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company’s website (https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office, located in Vertou (44 120), 8 rue Marie Curie, or at Paris offices (75008), 55 rue d’Amsterdam.

