MAISONS DU MONDE: FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 TRADING UPDATE

Nantes, 25 January 2024

FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 TRADING UPDATE

Q4 sales down -7.9%, marking sequential improvement

vs preceding 9 months in a persistently challenging environment

Full-Year sales at -9.3%, vs c.-10% adjusted guidance

Group GMV: Q4 at €367.9m (-5.5% yoy), FY at €1,263.9m (-5.5% yoy)

o/w Marketplace GMV: Q4 at €49.4m (+24.4% yoy), FY at €176.9M (+45.7% yoy)

FY 2023 adjusted guidance on EBIT and FCF confirmed





SALES DETAILS

Q4 2023 Q4 2022



%

Change



FY 2023



FY 2022



%

Change



(in EUR million) Group GMV 367.9 389.1 -5.5% 1 263.9 1 337.1 -5.5% Sales 329.6 358.0 -7.9% 1 125.4 1 240.4 -9.3% Sales by product category Decoration 215.2 240.3 -10.5% 648.2 719.8 -9.9% % of sales 65.3% 67.1% 57.6% 58.0% Furniture 114.5 117.8 -2.8% 477.2 520.6 -8.4% % of sales 34.7% 32.9% 42.4% 42.0% Sales by channel Stores 250.8 274.9 -8.7% 815.7 880.9 -7.4% % of sales 76.1% 76.8% 72.5% 71.0% Online 78.8 83.2 -5.3% 309.6 359.6 -13.9% % of sales 23.9% 23.2% 27.5% 29.0% Sales by geography France 192.7 204.4 -5.7% 622.9 663.8 -6.2% % of sales 58.4% 57.1% 55.3% 53.5% International 137.0 153.6 -10.8% 502.5 576.6 -12.9% % of sales 41.6% 42.9% 44.7% 46.5%

SAVE THE DATE – UPCOMING EVENT

12 March 2024: Presentation of FY 2023 results and medium-term transformation plan





MARKET TREND AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 discretionary consumption remained sluggish throughout Europe amid fluctuant Inflation and volatile consumer confidence.

Maisons du Monde invested commercially to face this context and to sustain Q4 sales.

The Group also strengthened the execution of its 3C Plan (Customers, Costs and Cash) with a strong focus on omnichannel Customer experience through new and distinctive initiatives:

participating in Black Friday for the first time, offering attractive discounts, and recording the highest daily sales ever,

sharing special events tailored for the most loyal customers, providing a unique shopping experience, to discover new collections, along with gifts and exclusive advantages,

introducing the Second Chance initiative in-store, with second-hand or damaged Maisons du monde products. This initiative, aligned with Maisons du Monde’s CSR commitment, Good is beautiful, received the R-Award Circular Economy from le Collectif Génération Responsable.





The Group continued its proactive store portfolio management, reporting 4 net closures and 2 transfers to affiliation during the period. At the end of December 2023, the store portfolio reached 340 own stores including 18 net closures and 5 affiliated stores, as anticipated. This reflects Maisons du Monde’s commitment to effective capital allocation and a disciplined cash management approach.

Q4 TRADING UPDATE

In Q4 2023, Group sales reached €329.6 million, reflecting a year-on-year decline of -7.9%, marking a sequential improvement compared to the previous 9 months.

Online sales amounted to €78.8 million, experiencing a slight decrease of -5.3% year-on-year. Leveraging the Black Friday momentum significantly helped to improve online trend compared to the previous periods. Marketplace in France, Spain, Italy and since Q3 in Germany showed strong growth (online GMV Marketplace: +24%).

Store sales were down -8.7% year-on-year at €250.8 million, with France achieving a comparatively better performance than other geographies. Increased products availability and appealing commercial initiatives led to improved conversion rates.

Decoration sales declined by -10.5% (€215.2 million). On the other hand, Furniture sales performed better at -2.8% (€114.5 million) boosted by product availability, promotional initiatives, free shipping and free installment payments.

Geographically, sales in France amounted to €192.7 million and continued to demonstrate relative resilience (-5.7% yoy) notably thanks to the implementation of first local marketing and merchandising initiatives.

International sales totaled €137.0 million (-10.8% yoy), also experiencing a sequential improvement compared to the previous 9 months. Despite some improvement, Germany remained the least performing market whilst the Iberian Peninsula showed the most dynamic trend.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

12 March 2024 FY 2023 results and medium-term transformation plan

