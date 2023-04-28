Maisons du Monde: Information on the availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

NANTES – 28 April 2023 – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541), the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living, announces the release of its 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 27 April 2023 in ESEF format, under number D.23-0354.

This 2022 Universal Registration Document (fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022) includes among other items:

- the annual financial report,

- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

- the non-financial performance statement,

- the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees,

- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company’s website ( https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance ), as well as on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office, located in Paris (75008), 55 rue d’Amsterdam.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 357 stores across 9 European countries. At the end of 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du monde unveiled its company purpose: "Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

