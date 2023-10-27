Major Averages Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. stock indexes moved in opposite directions early in the session on Friday and continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading.

While the Nasdaq has pulled back well off its best levels of the day, the tech-heavy remains up 51.91 points or 0.4 percent at 12,647.52.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down 17.08 points or 0.4 percent at 4,120.15 and the Dow is down 280.56 points or 0.9 percent at 32,503.74. The Dow has fallen to its lowest intraday level in seven months, while the S&P 500 has hit a five-month intraday low.

The gain by the Nasdaq partly reflects a positive reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), with the online retail giant spiking by 7.1 percent after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) has also soared by 9.4 percent after reporting third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and providing upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of Chevron (CVX) is weighing on the Dow, as the energy giant is plunging by 6.2 percent after reporting third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Traders are also digesting a Commerce Department report showing its reading on consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September, matching the increase in August. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in the previous month. The core price growth matched economist estimates.

The annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.4 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slipped to 3.7 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August. Both year-over-year readings matched expectations.

"Despite the larger than expected monthly increase in core prices, the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of their regularly scheduled meeting next Wednesday," said Sam Millette, Senior Market Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Sector News

Pharmaceutical stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 3.2 percent to its lowest intraday level in over three months.

U.S.-listed shares of Sanofi (SNY) have plummeted after the French pharmaceutical company reported weaker than expected third quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

Significant weakness is also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.

Banking stocks have also come under pressure over the course of the session, with the KBW Bank Index tumbling by 2.2 percent.

JPMorgan (JPM) has helped to lead the way lower after the financial giant revealed CEO Jamie Dimon and his family plan to sell 1 million shares of the company's stock beginning next year.

Biotechnology, utilities and energy stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while retail stocks continue to turn in a strong performance following the upbeat earnings news from Amazon.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after moving sharply higher on Thursday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.3 basis points at 4.858 percent.