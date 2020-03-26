Major Car Insurance Claim Mistakes That Must Be Avoided

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has released a new blog post that explains what major mistakes can be done during the car insurance claim process.

Policyholders who expect a smooth and easy claim process should be prepared with solid proofs that back their claims and avoid making foolish mistakes.



Admitting guilt is one of those mistakes that could invalidate ulterior claims. Guilt must be determined by the authorities. Admitting guilt in front of the other driver invalidates ulterior claims. Plus, the insurance company will no longer be able to provide legal defense. Drivers should let the experts decide who is guilty. Some drivers may think they are guilty, but in fact, the other driver was speeding, or crossed the wrong lane or took a wrong turn. Criminalists will be the ones to analyze the circumstances of the accident.

Failing to gather proofs is another costly mistake. Drivers should take photos immediately after the accident. This not only will back the driver's financial claims but will also help the police determine the circumstances of the accident and who is guilty. Take clear photos of the cars, the surrounding area and road conditions.

The blog post presents other costly mistakes and how to avoid them. Being involved in an accident can be a traumatizing experience. A driver should keep his calm and gather sufficient evidence to support his claims.

