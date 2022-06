Major Champion Dustin Johnson Joins Controversial Saudi-Backed Golf League

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.No ifs, ands, or putts. That's what the PGA Golf Tour told its members when it barred them from participating in LIV Golf, a Saudi -backed rival league, last month.On Tuesday, Dustin Johnson, the winner of two major PGA championships who spent much of the last two years as the world's top-ranked golfer, was announced as a high-profile defector. The price to lure him abroad? Around $125 million, according to The Telegraph. The business of golf may never be the same.Continue reading