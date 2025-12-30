30.12.2025 14:41:39

Major European Markets Move Higher; Miners, Bank Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher Tuesday afternoon with investors indulging in some buying in resources, defense and banking sectors ahead of the upcoming New Year holidays. Trading volumes remained thin, but the major markets kept edging higher gradually after a steady start.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.56%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.57% and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.56%. Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.18%.

In the German market, Rheinmetall moved up 2.5%. Infineon climbed 2.7%. Bayer, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Brenntag, Siemens and Continental gained 1 to 1.7%.

In Paris, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole gained 1.8%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectiely.

Hermes International, Edenred, STMicroElectronics, Dassault Systemes, ArcelorMittal, Airbus and Sanofi moved up 1 to 1.2%.

In the UK market, miners Fresnillo, Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta gained 5.6%, 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Glencore, Rio Tinto and Endeavour Mining also moved up sharply.

Bank stocks Barclays, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group and Natweat Group moved up by 1 to 1.5%.

Airtel Africa, St. James's Place, Melrose Industries, Babcock International Group, JD Sports Fashion and Shcroders were among the other notable gainers.

DCC drifted down by about 2%. Experian, Convatec Group, Relx, IAG, Compass Group and Intertek Group also traded weak.

