Major shareholder announcement





January 29, 2024

Company announcement No. 03





On January 29, 2024, following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, the combination of Novozymes A/S ("Novozymes") and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ("Chr. Hansen") by way of a statutory merger of the two companies (the "Combination"), was successfully completed. Reference is made to Novozymes' company announcement no. 2 of January 29, 2024.

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novozymes hereby announces that Novo Nordisk Fonden has on its own behalf and on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary Novo Holdings A/S notified Novozymes, that as of completion of the Combination on January 29, 2024, Novo Nordisk Fonden and Novo Holdings A/S, indirectly and directly, respectively, holds a total of 53,743,600 Novozymes A-shares (nominally DKK 107,487,200) and 58,048,725 Novozymes B-shares (nominally DKK 116,097,450) corresponding to 23.87% of the entire issued share capital and 62.55% of the total voting rights in Novozymes.

