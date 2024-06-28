|
28.06.2024 14:54:05
Major Shareholder Announcement
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 21 June 2024, Morgan Stanley holds directly or indirectly 1,597,719 shares and financial instruments corresponding to 5.06% of the total voting rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.
About Svitzer
Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com
Anders Crillesen
Global Head of Communications
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
|34,45
|-1,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.