19.07.2024 21:31:24
Major Shareholder Announcement
Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 18 July 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 12 July 2024 is above 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.
As per 12 July 2024, UBS Group AG holds 6,413,725 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.22 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.
On 19 July 2024 Bang & Olufsen also received announcement from UBS Group AG, that UBS Group AG’s Holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 8 July 2024 was below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 8 July 2024, UBS Group AG held 5,924,946 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 4.83 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.
For further information, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachment
03.07.24
19.06.24
