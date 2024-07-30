30.07.2024 22:24:55

Major Shareholder Announcement

Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 30 July 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 24 July 2024 is below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. 

As per 24 July 2024, UBS Group AG holds 5,962,386 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 4.86 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

On 29 July 2024 Bang & Olufsen also received announcement from UBS Group AG, that UBS Group AG’s Holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 23 July 2024 was above 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 23 July 2024, UBS Group AG held 6,397,363 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.21 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.


For further information, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bang & Olufsen A/Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bang & Olufsen A/Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bang & Olufsen A/S 1,24 -0,80% Bang & Olufsen A/S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen