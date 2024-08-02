|
02.08.2024 19:57:30
Major Shareholder Announcement
Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 2 August 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 30 July 2024 is below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.
As per 30 July 2024, UBS Group AG holds 3,965,992 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 3.23 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.
On 31 July 2024 Bang & Olufsen also received announcement from UBS Group AG, that UBS Group AG’s Holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 26 July 2024 was above 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 26 July 2024, UBS Group AG held 6,426,310 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.23 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.
For further information, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bang & Olufsen A/Smehr Nachrichten
|
03.07.24
|Ausblick: Bang Olufsen legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.06.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Bang Olufsen zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bang & Olufsen A/Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bang & Olufsen A/S
|1,24
|0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.