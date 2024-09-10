|
10.09.2024 12:33:43
Major shareholder announcement
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.
Per September 6, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,289,066 shares, corresponding to 4.97% (previously 5.00%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.01%.
Attachments
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novozymes A-S (B)
|62,22
|0,06%