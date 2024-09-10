10.09.2024 12:33:43

Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.

Per September 6, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,289,066 shares, corresponding to 4.97% (previously 5.00%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.01%.

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novozymes A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novozymes A-S (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novozymes A-S (B) 62,22 0,06% Novozymes A-S (B)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zogen am Mittwoch überwiegend an.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen