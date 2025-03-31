Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40BGK / ISIN: DK0062616637

31.03.2025 16:53:08

Major Shareholder Announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 24 March 2025, Morgan Stanley holds, directly or indirectly, 1,657,091 shares and financial instruments corresponding to 5.25% of the total voting rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.

According to the major shareholder notification, Morgan Stanley's aggregate holding remains above the 5.00% threshold as previously disclosed. The major shareholder notification has been issued as Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, has independently surpassed the relevant threshold.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs 29,20 -2,18% Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollunsicherheit belastet: ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Wall Street schwächer -- Märkte in Asien schließen mit kräftigen Abgaben - Nikkei eingeknickt
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Leitindex fallen zum Wochenauftakt kräftig zurück. Die Wall Street begibt sich am Montag erneut auf eine Talfahrt. Daneben ging es an den Börsen in Fernost ebenfalls auf breiter Front nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

